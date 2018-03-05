RALEIGH --State figures show the average salary for a North Carolina teacher has increased to more than $50,000 a year for the first time, but that includes local supplements.
Recently released figures from the state Department of Public Instruction show the average salary for a North Carolina public school teacher at $51,214 this school year.
Over the past five years, the average teacher salary has increased 12 percent, from $45,737.
The average salary for teachers includes local supplements to the state base salary.
This year, the average local supplement was $4,337.
Republican lawmakers say their goal is to raise average teacher salaries to $55,000 a year by 2020.