CAREERS

Average North Carolina teacher pay hits $50K a year for first time

RALEIGH --
State figures show the average salary for a North Carolina teacher has increased to more than $50,000 a year for the first time, but that includes local supplements.

Recently released figures from the state Department of Public Instruction show the average salary for a North Carolina public school teacher at $51,214 this school year.

Over the past five years, the average teacher salary has increased 12 percent, from $45,737.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The average salary for teachers includes local supplements to the state base salary.

This year, the average local supplement was $4,337.

Republican lawmakers say their goal is to raise average teacher salaries to $55,000 a year by 2020.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
careersteachersalarynorth carolina newsraleigh newsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
CAREERS
Job openings at ABC11
FedEx's first black female pilot reflects on her journey
Two videos with local ties make top 50 for dream job in Cancun
Work from home jobs that pay more than $12 an hour
More Careers
Top Stories
Fayetteville police searching for 2 kids abducted by mom
16-year-old reported missing out of NC has been found in SC, dad says
4 Islamic State group suspects detained after possible attack on US Embassy
MOTEL MURDER: Man allegedly choked fiancee's sister during sex
$275K going to family of each person slain in Vegas shooting
NC bus driver arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot up school
NC man faces 37th child sex charge; bail at $4.6M
One injured in multi-vehicle crash on Gillespie St. in Fayetteville
Show More
The end of an era for Grayson Allen
School safety forum in Garner scheduled for Monday evening
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the Oscars red carpet
Oscars 2018 Live Blog: Fashion, winners and more!
Petition calls for national holiday for Rev. Billy Graham
More News
Photos
'He never wavered, never:' Public pays respects to Rev. Billy Graham
PHOTOS: Remembering the Rev. Billy Graham
PHOTOS: National Love Your Pet Day!
PHOTOS: Playthrough Gaming Convention in Raleigh
More Photos