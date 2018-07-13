CAREERS

Wake County schools to hold bus driver job fair

EMBED </>More Videos

The Wake County Public School System is hosting a bus driver job fair to address the bus driver shortage. (WTVD)

By
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
The Wake County Public School System is hosting a bus driver job fair to address the bus driver shortage.

The job fair is Saturday, July 14 at Carroll Magnet Middle School in Raleigh from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The district's new superintendent Cathy Moore said they had 250 drivers at the beginning of the week when year-round schools started.

But by the time schools on the traditional calendar start at the end of next month, they'll want to have at least 750 drivers in place.

"We'd like to have a few more than that," Moore said. "We also need substitute bus drivers for folks that are needed whenever our regular bus drivers are out so there's lots of opportunities there."

The district is touting great benefits and opportunities for advancement.

More information about the job can be found online.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
careersbus driverwake county schoolswake county newseducationjobsWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAREERS
Get paid to catch Zzzs as a Mattress Firm intern
US Army quietly discharging immigrant recruits
Food Lion hosting multiple job fairs in the Triangle
Kroger to host career fair for employees affected by Triangle closures
More Careers
Top Stories
12 Russian intelligence officers indicted for hacking in 2016 election
Giant hogweed warning: Virginia teen sustains burns
There's only one Blockbuster store left in the United States
PHOTOS: One year later, Disney Princess babies reunite
Amazon Prime Day: Everything you need to know
Target offers teachers 15 percent discount on school supplies
Man injured after dump truck overturns in Durham
More than 100 sick after possible parasite in McDonald's salads
Show More
5-year-old boy prepares own obituary before dying of cancer
CDC links Honey Smacks to salmonella out break in 33 states
Family seeks answers after Raleigh grandmother shot in leg while driving
RAW VIDEO: Trump on NATO and upcoming Putin meeting
Man: Southwest workers left luggage in the rain, won't replace it
More News