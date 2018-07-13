CAREERS

Love to sleep? Get paid and catch some Zzzs with Mattress Firm's internship program

EMBED </>More Videos

Want to get paid to sleep? Mattress Firm has the perfect internship position for you. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, TX --
If you would love to sleep and work at the same time, then Mattress Firm's new opening could be the perfect "snooze."

Mattress Firm is making dreams come true with a Snoozetern position.

The person selected for the position will be a member of the social media team and test the newest and top-rated beds, creating regular video content capturing their experience and sharing it on Mattress Firm's social platforms.

The position is based in Houston.

"In addition to bed testing, the Snoozetern will use our in-house content studio and the latest social tools to build integrated content campaigns as our very own sleep-fluencer," Chief Marketing Officer Scott Thaler said in a release. "These campaigns will be designed to give consumers a preview of our new products, answers to real-time questions, a sneak peek into our company culture at BEDQuarters and introductions to the employees that obsess over finding the right bed for you. The Snoozetern will give consumers behind-the-scenes access to only the dreamiest interviews and several surprising locations that you will have to see to believe."

Are you ready to trade in that 9-5 for a pillowcase? Mattress Firm's application can be found online.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
careerssleepinternshipHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAREERS
US Army quietly discharging immigrant recruits
Food Lion hosting multiple job fairs in the Triangle
Kroger to host career fair for employees affected by Triangle closures
Job openings at ABC11
More Careers
Top Stories
Man injured after dump truck overturns in Durham
More than 100 sick after possible parasite in McDonald's salads
Family seeks answers after Raleigh grandmother shot in leg while driving
Man: Southwest workers left luggage in the rain, won't replace it
Mom buys dress for waitress who helped son survive shooting
Woman shot in abdomen at Raleigh apartment complex
Autopsy: Garner mom found in ditch died from accidental overdose
Mom gets 40 years for trying to sell 2-year-old daughter for sex
Show More
Mother drowned her 2 children before hanging herself
Man charged with stalking women, exposing himself at Raleigh apartments
Store manager fired after tackling gun thief who threatened to shoot people
Long lines at Triangle Build-A-Bear stores for Pay Your Age Day
'I should be dead right now': Pastor reflects on surviving plane crash
More News