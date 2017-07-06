Governor announces 2,000 Wake County jobs

Governor Roy Cooper announced 2,000 new jobs in Wake County Thursday.He said global business consulting and information technology company Infosys will create the positions over the next five years.Cooper's office said the company plans to invest $8.73 million as part of a project estimated to contribute $2.9 billion to North Carolina's economy."Our world-class universities and our high-tech workers drive growth and attract companies from around the world that are looking to innovate," Cooper said.The new project is part of four new tech hubs Infosys plans to open across the country that will focus on artificial intelligence, machine learning, user experience, emerging digital technologies, cloud, and big data."We are proud to partner with North Carolina and Governor Roy Cooper in delivering one of the largest jobs commitment in North Carolina state history," said Dr. Vishal Sikka, Chief Executive Officer, Infosys.As part of the deal with state leaders, Infosys will get a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) approved by the state's Economic Investment Committee that will potentially reimburse the company up to $22.4 million spread over 12 years if it meets agreed upon goals.Thursday's announcement comes a day after the governor announced 72 new jobs in Catawba County.Williams-Sonoma, Inc.'s Sutter Street Manufacturing, which produces home furnishings, is expanding operations in Claremont.In May, Cooper announced Credit Suisse was adding 1,200 jobs at its RTP location.The Swiss bank is getting more than $40 million in tax breaks after moving jobs here from New York.That announcement came five weeks after North Carolina replaced the controversial House Bill 2. The so-called "bathroom bill" led some businesses to cancel expansion plans in the state.