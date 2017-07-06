Governor expected to make jobs announcement

Governor Roy Cooper is expected to announce new jobs in North Carolina Thursday.The North Carolina Department of Commerce sent out a news release about the economic development project, which starts at 10 a.m. at the state capitol, however, a spokesman for the Department of Commerce said he could not provide further details.It comes a day after the governor announced 72 new jobs in Catawba County.Williams-Sonoma, Inc.'s Sutter Street Manufacturing, which produces home furnishings, is expanding operations in Claremont.In May, Cooper announced Credit Suisse was adding 1,200 jobs at its RTP location.The Swiss bank is getting more than $40 million in tax breaks after moving jobs here from New York.That announcement came five weeks after North Carolina replaced the controversial House Bill 2. The so-called "bathroom bill" led some businesses to cancel expansion plans in the state.