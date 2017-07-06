  • BREAKING NEWS Watch live: Governor Roy Cooper announces 2,000 new Wake County jobs
CAREERS

Governor to announce 2,000 Wake County jobs

EMBED </>More Videos

Governor expected to make jobs announcement (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Governor Roy Cooper is expected to announce new jobs in North Carolina Thursday.

The North Carolina Department of Commerce sent out a news release about the economic development project, which starts at 10 a.m. at the state capitol.

Cooper will announce business and information technology company Infosys Limited is bringing 2,000 jobs to Wake County over the next five years.

It comes a day after the governor announced 72 new jobs in Catawba County.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc.'s Sutter Street Manufacturing, which produces home furnishings, is expanding operations in Claremont.

In May, Cooper announced Credit Suisse was adding 1,200 jobs at its RTP location.

The Swiss bank is getting more than $40 million in tax breaks after moving jobs here from New York.

That announcement came five weeks after North Carolina replaced the controversial House Bill 2. The so-called "bathroom bill" led some businesses to cancel expansion plans in the state.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
careersjobsroy cooperRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CAREERS
Job openings at ABC11
Raleigh hiring teens for summer job program
New jobs coming to Triangle
Veterans learn heavy machinery skills
More Careers
Top Stories
Sheriff: NC sex offender kidnaps, molests 1-year-old
Arrest made in fatal shooting after Raleigh fireworks
Aggressive fox bites two people in Raleigh
Police find dog trespassing, looking for 'furever' home
Whoa! Truck rollover caught on camera
Woman flown to hospital after crash on I-40
Father killed in front of children in fireworks accident
Show More
Rep. Steve Scalise readmitted to ICU in serious condition
As drones soar in popularity, so do safety concerns
Durham Police investigate after man struck in hit and run
Durham Freeway lane shift confusing, drivers say
Car crashes into Wake Forest Walmart; woman charged
More News
Top Video
Whoa! Truck rollover caught on camera
Aggressive fox bites two people in Raleigh
Woman flown to hospital after crash on I-40
As drones soar in popularity, so do safety concerns
More Video