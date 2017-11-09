CAREERS

Highest paying jobs you can land without a degree

EMBED </>More Videos

Best jobs you can get without a four-year degree (KTRK)

A four-year college degree can help in any future earning potential in the workforce. But there are plenty of high-paying positions that don't require you to take up the courses and debt of a Bachelor's degree.

Here are the five highest paying jobs that don't require a four-year degree.

Air-traffic controller
Median wage: Nearly $123,000
No work experience required
Just an Associate's degree needed

Nuclear-power-reactor operator
Median wage: $88,560
Learn on the job
Just a high school diploma needed
No work experience required

Transportation, storage, and distribution manager
Median annual wage: $86,630
Five or more years of experience needed
More than 27,000 positions open by 2024

First-line supervisor of police and detectives
Median annual wage: $82,090
Less than five years' experience needed
High school diploma required

Elevator installer and repairer
Median annual wage: $80,870
No work experience required
Nearly 6,000 open jobs by 2024

Other jobs making the list: Commercial pilots, dental hygienists, funeral service directors, and postmasters and mail superintendents.

Source: Clark.com

Related Topics:
careersfinancejobssalaryhigh schoolcollege
Load Comments
CAREERS
Job openings at ABC11
PNC Arena hosting job fair today
Marine Corps to have 1st female infantry officer
CEO: I dyed my hair brown to be taken seriously at work
More Careers
Top Stories
Stuck with cold weather! First freeze coming this weekend
Man found dead along southern Wake Co. road identified
Toddler dies after pre-K allegedly gave him cheese
Box truck flips on I-40 in Johnston County
Here are your 2017 CMA Awards winners
Woman accused of cooking roommate's ferret in oven
ECU student found dead in dorm; police investigating
Raleigh business goes bankrupt, employees not paid
Show More
Durham construction worker injured while using portable toilet
Durham man arrested in 2005 rape case
Sanford man charged with slew of drug-related offenses
Cumberland Co. Schools get more than 100 donated instruments
UNC professor injured during explosion now home
More News
Top Video
Box truck flips on I-40 in Johnston County
Cumberland Co. Schools get more than 100 donated instruments
Raleigh business goes bankrupt, employees not paid
More Video