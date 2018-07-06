Kroger will be hosting a career fair for those affected by the closing of the 14 stores in the Triangle-area.The fair will be held July 17-18 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hampton Inn Airport/Brier Creek located at 8021 Arco Corporate Drive in Raleigh.The fair is for full- and part-time associates.Multiple companies including Food Lion, Chick-fil-A, Spectrum, NC State Dining, and Walmart have confirmed their attendance.Kroger said it will offer assistance with resume writing both days at 10 a.m.