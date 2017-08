Just a few days left for the application process for firefighters. Contact @Morrisville_NC Human Resources at 919-463-6153 w/ any questions https://t.co/3RJp03Fq03 — Morrisville, NC Fire (@MSV_FireRescue) August 6, 2017

The Morrisville Fire Department is hiring firefighters.The department tweeted out on Sunday that they were taking applications.Pay starts at thirty-nine thousand, one hundred and seventy-six annually.The last day to apply is August 8.