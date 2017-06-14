ABOUT ABC11

News internships at ABC11

ABC11 offers college students the opportunity to work in the newsroom as an intern during the spring, summer and fall semesters. Here are the details:

What we need:
  • Juniors and seniors interested in journalism. Must know how to:

  • Perform in-depth research under deadline for investigative stories

  • Think "out of the box"

  • Have good phone communication and people skills

  • Be aggressive digging for information

  • NOT take "no" for an answer

  • Knowledge of Excel a plus

  • Application Deadlines: Nov 30 to apply for spring; March 31 to apply for summer; and July 31 to apply for fall.


What this internship will do for you:

  • Sharpen your news judgment

  • Give you real-life newsroom experience

  • Give you knowledge of how national and local government agencies operate

  • Provide you with an opportunity to work on local and national stories for broadcast

  • Get the opportunity to investigate criminal and consumer cases at local courthouses and government agencies



Responsibilities:

  • 120 hours over the course of the internship - minimum wage pay

  • All interns work directly with viewers on solving their problems and bringing their stories to broadcast

  • Interns work with news staff to produce daily newscasts

  • Work on special investigative projects

  • Must know how to type interview transcripts quickly

  • Must be reliable, organized and assertive

  • Must have car


Please apply online at disneycareers.com. Search for the appropriate Req ID listed on our Job's page http://abc11.com/jobs/.
