PNC Arena hosting job fair today

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --If you're looking for a job, PNC Arena is hosting a job fair Thursday.
PNC Arena is looking to fill 150 part-time positions. The arena is looking for new bartenders, baristas, concession stand leaders, and more.
PNC Area already employs about 1,200 people in our area.
Are you looking for a job? @PNCArena is hiring and having a job fair from 4-7 pm TONIGHT. More details at 6:50 am #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/Go5jIS3OE6— Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) November 2, 2017
You must be able to work nights, weekends, and holidays to man events such as concerts and family shows.
The job fair runs from 4 p.m. to 7 pm.
For more information visit the PNC Arena's website