PNC Arena hosting job fair today

150 positions available at PNC Arena job fair (WTVD)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
If you're looking for a job, PNC Arena is hosting a job fair Thursday.

PNC Arena is looking to fill 150 part-time positions. The arena is looking for new bartenders, baristas, concession stand leaders, and more.

PNC Area already employs about 1,200 people in our area.



You must be able to work nights, weekends, and holidays to man events such as concerts and family shows.

The job fair runs from 4 p.m. to 7 pm.

For more information visit the PNC Arena's website
