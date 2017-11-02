PNC Arena hosting job fair today

Are you looking for a job? @PNCArena is hiring and having a job fair from 4-7 pm TONIGHT. More details at 6:50 am #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/Go5jIS3OE6 — Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) November 2, 2017

If you're looking for a job, PNC Arena is hosting a job fair Thursday.PNC Arena is looking to fill 150 part-time positions. The arena is looking for new bartenders, baristas, concession stand leaders, and more.PNC Area already employs about 1,200 people in our area.You must be able to work nights, weekends, and holidays to man events such as concerts and family shows.The job fair runs from 4 p.m. to 7 pm.