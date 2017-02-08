CAREERS

Raleigh hiring teens for summer job program

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Teens interested in summer jobs can begin applying with the City of Raleigh's Summer Youth Employment Program.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY WITH RSYEP

After an electronic application is submitted, those considered for hire are required to have an interview with RSYEP. Interviews will be conducted March 2-31.

The program is designed to help teens develop skills and prepare for future employment.

Teens who are hired will work 20-30 hours per week from June 12 - Aug. 11. The teens will be paid $7.25 per hour.

Eligible teens must live within Raleigh city limits and be 15 - 18 years old as of May 31.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION
Related Topics:
careersjobsteenraleigh newsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CAREERS
Job openings at ABC11
New jobs coming to Triangle
Veterans learn heavy machinery skills
Let's salute everyone who works on Thanksgiving!
More Careers
Top Stories
Judges block NC law limiting governor's powers
Stray sheep found in Apex
Three-vehicle wreck shuts down part of US-70 in Durham
Police officers and deputy hurt in Durham County crash
Millbrook played Leesville Road -- and everybody won
Sheriff: Autistic girl was caged
8 Attacks on WH Terror List Involve Restricted Countries
Show More
Failed home invasion caught on camera
Big grand opening for Publix in Apex
Hoke deputies arrest man; find woman tied up in shed
Mom furious after daycare worker breastfed her son
North Carolina veterans receive France's highest honor
More News
Photos
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
PHOTOS: Demonstrators protest Trump immigration policy
Mary Tyler Moore through the years
PHOTOS: Meet the Puppy Bowl starting line-up
More Photos