Teen crashes stolen car outside police station in Newark, police say

Police say a teen stole a running car and crashed into a police station.

NEWARK, New Jersey --
A teenager is behind bars, accused of stealing a car and crashing it in front of a police station in Newark.

Police say a woman at a gas station at Meeker and Frelinghuysen Avenues exited her white Buick Saturday afternoon with the vehicle still running.

The 16-year-old suspect entered the vehicle and fled the scene, according to police.

He lost control of the car and struck the fence of the 5th Precinct on Bergen Street.

After hitting the fence, the suspect fled but was apprehended after police observed him on foot.
