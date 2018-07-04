CAREERS

Viral Facebook post helps mother keep job while her child is on life support

MICHIGAN (WTVD) --
A Michigan mom's Facebook post showing her text exchange about her son on life support with her boss has gone viral.

Crystal Reynolds Fisher told her boss, at the gas station, that she would not be able to come to work for an upcoming shift because her son was on life support.

The manager told Fisher on a text message, "This isn't how we do things, so I'll accept that you're quitting."

But, Fisher did not want to quit. She was only asking for more time off to be with her son.

As a result, PS Food Mart, the company that managed the gas station where Fisher worked, released the manager from her duties and allowed Fisher as much time off as she needed.
