First ever Wake County job fair looks to fill more than 3,500 hospitality positions

First ever Wake County job fair looks to fill more than 3,500 hospitality positions (Credit: Visit Raleigh)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Looking for a job in the hospitality industry?

The first ever Wake County Restaurant and Hotel Job Fair will feature nearly 80 hospitality industry employers looking to fill more than 3,500 full and part-time positions.

It takes place at the Raleigh Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 28.

Attendance is free for job seekers.

Vouchers will be provided for free parking at the Raleigh Convention Center Underground Parking Deck. To access, use the entrance on W. Lenoir Street between Fayetteville and S. Salisbury streets. Free transportation is also being provided by GoTriangle and GoRaleigh.

More information here.
