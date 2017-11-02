Carrboro Police evacuate area after report of suspicious package

CARRBORO, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Carrboro Police are investigating a suspicious package Thursday afternoon in the area of W. Weaver and Lindsay streets.

Police are conducting evacuations of the area, including side streets. West Weaver Street is closed until further notice. A bomb squad has been called in.



There is a heavy police and fire department presence at the scene.

Carrboro Police are asking people to avoid the area.

Chopper 11 HD is over Carrboro on Thursday, where emergency workers investigate a suspicious package.



The Durham County Sheriff's Office said its Hazardous Devices Unit is assisting Carrboro Police. A bomb robot has been deployed.

People in the area are asked to leave as a precaution.


This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
