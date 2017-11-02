Carrboro Police evacuate area after report of suspicious package

We are evacuating locations within the following areas: S G’boro/Roberson, W Main/Jones Ferry, W Main W Weaver, E Main/Roberson/E Weaver. — Carrboro PD (@CarrboroPD) November 2, 2017

Carrboro Police are asking people to avoid the area.

Chopper 11 HD is over Carrboro on Thursday, where emergency workers investigate a suspicious package.

Durham Co Sheriff’s Office bomb squad on scene. Will update when possible. pic.twitter.com/2TNbrMilPQ — Carrboro PD (@CarrboroPD) November 2, 2017

Carrboro Police are investigating a suspicious package Thursday afternoon in the area of W. Weaver and Lindsay streets.Police are conducting evacuations of the area, including side streets. West Weaver Street is closed until further notice. A bomb squad has been called in.There is a heavy police and fire department presence at the scene.The Durham County Sheriff's Office said its Hazardous Devices Unit is assisting Carrboro Police. A bomb robot has been deployed.People in the area are asked to leave as a precaution.This is a developing story. Check back for updates.