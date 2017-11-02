Carrboro Police evacuate area after report of suspicious package

CARRBORO, North Carolina (WTVD) --Carrboro Police are investigating a suspicious package Thursday afternoon in the area of W. Weaver and Lindsay streets.
Police are conducting evacuations of the area, including side streets. West Weaver Street is closed until further notice. A bomb squad has been called in.
We are evacuating locations within the following areas: S G’boro/Roberson, W Main/Jones Ferry, W Main W Weaver, E Main/Roberson/E Weaver.— Carrboro PD (@CarrboroPD) November 2, 2017
There is a heavy police and fire department presence at the scene.
The Durham County Sheriff's Office said its Hazardous Devices Unit is assisting Carrboro Police. A bomb robot has been deployed.
Durham Co Sheriff’s Office bomb squad on scene. Will update when possible. pic.twitter.com/2TNbrMilPQ— Carrboro PD (@CarrboroPD) November 2, 2017
People in the area are asked to leave as a precaution.
