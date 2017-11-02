Carrboro police give all-clear, find no evidence of suspicious package

A bomb robot from Durham is assisting Carrboro with a suspicious package.

CARRBORO, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Several streets in Carrboro have reopened following an investigation of a suspicious package.

Just after 7:30 p.m., police said the area was clear and that no explosive or hazardous device was found in the area of West Weaver and Lindsay streets.



Police evacuated the area, including side streets Thursday afternoon.

West Weaver Street is still closed until further notice.

A Durham bomb squad robot and officer in full gear focused on a dark-red 2011 Honda Civic in a parking lot. The bomb squad blasted open the trunk of the vehicle Thursday evening.



An official told ABC11 that the investigation is linked to a small explosion on UNC-Chapel Hill's campus not far away. Carrboro Police later confirmed the link between the incidents.

RELATED: 1 injured, 1 custody after 'small device detonated' on UNC's campus

Carrboro Police said the car did belong to the UNC student who was taken into custody in the campus incident.

It appears the suspect parked his car there and walked to the UNC campus, which is slightly more than a mile away.
