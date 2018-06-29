Cary man who attacked former high school classmate with machete pleads guilty

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) --Neel Salil Mehta, 21 of Cary, pleaded guilty to attacking a former high school classmate with a machete Friday.
The victim of the attack and her family were at the hearing.
According to the prosecutor, if Mehta didn't plea, a trial date would have been set.
Victim’s father spoke very quietly. It was difficult to make out exactly what he said but the prosecutor told the judge he wants the maximum sentence for Mehta. #ABC11 Watch live: https://t.co/nLRcqbk4Fo pic.twitter.com/NJTkmaVQ8s— Ed Crump (@EdCrumpABC11) June 29, 2018
Mehta was sentenced to a minimum of 18 years in prison.
Mehta’s attorney says Mehta didn’t want victim to have to testify and is putting himself at mercy of court. Says Mehta planned to kill himself but police arrived too quickly. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/BLpOrE0aBv— Ed Crump (@EdCrumpABC11) June 29, 2018
Mehta was obsessed with Priyanka Kumari according to her father, Pankaj Kumar.
Kumar said his daughter and Mehta both attended Green Hope High School in Cary but he moved his daughter to Holly Springs High School in late 2015 because Mehta was stalking her.
The attack happened after she got off a school bus near her Apex home on January 12, 2017.
Her father said she suffered deep cuts to face, head, and neck from the blows of Mehta's machete.
He says she had 46 cuts on her head alone.
Mehta is charged with attempted murder.
Statement of Neel Mehta's Family
On Jan. 12, 2017, the lives of the Kumari family and Mehta family changed forever. Since the beginning, Neel's mother and father has prayed for Priyanka Kumari's recovery. Neel's mother and father apologize for Neel's actions and pray that one day the Kumari family can find it in their hearts to forgive Neel. The family requests privacy at this time. God Bless.