911 caller on father, daughter homicide, suicide: 'He killed his wife, he killed her father'

EMBED </>More Videos

A Knightdale father and daughter who were charged earlier this year for having a baby together are dead, along with the baby and the woman's adoptive father.

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WTVD) --
911 calls released from police revealed the emotional moment a Cary woman asked authorities to provide a welfare check on her son, saying he killed his wife and newborn.

"He told me he ... oh God ... he told me killed his baby and he's in the house," the woman cried.

The call revealed gruesome details surrounding the homicide, suicide case involving a Knightdale father and daughter who were charged earlier this year after having a baby together.

The woman, who claims to be Steven Pladl's mother, said the tragedy happened after his wife, who was also his daughter, Katie Pladl broke up with him the day prior.

"His wife broke up with him over the phone yesterday and he just ... he killed his wife, he killed her father ... I can't even believe this is happening," she said before sobbing.

Listen to the whole 911 call



After police received the call Thursday, Knightdale officers found the couple's 7-month-old son Bennett Pladl dead in a home on Earlston Court.

Later in the morning, police in Connecticut found two people fatally shot inside a pickup truck in New Milford.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

They were identified as Katie and her adoptive father, 56-year-old Anthony Busco.

Officials later found Steven dead of a self-inflicted gunshot across the state line in New York.

Previous story: Father, daughter and baby they had together dead in multi-state homicide, suicide



Katie was legally adopted out of state when she was born. When she turned 18, Katie reached out to Steven and her mother through social media. In August 2016, she moved in with her biological parents and their two other children.

Steven and his wife legally separated three months later, in November 2016. The wife told authorities that the month she moved out of the home Steven had been sleeping on the floor of Katie's bedroom.

The wife also said that she learned her daughter was pregnant and that Steven was the father in May 2017 after reading one of her other children's journal. She said that she contacted Steven and he admitted that Katie was pregnant with his child and that the two had plans to get married.

Warrants said the two young children were told by Steven to refer to Katie as step-mom, even though she's actually their sister.

The baby was born in September 2017.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crimebody foundinfant deathswake county newstrendingKnightdale
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police arrest man accused of killing pregnant Southern Pines teen
Inside the WPTF Station: An Untouched Time Capsule from the 1940's
Former Henderson police chief accused in fatal shooting
Wake County residents get first look at NC-98 Corridor improvements
Mom shamed for letting child eat PB&J at Target store
NC Zoo's first gorilla dies at age 50
Family of missing Fayetteville man work with church in search efforts
Father, daughter and baby they had together dead in homicide, suicide
Show More
Student hospitalized after large fight at Athens Drive High School in Raleigh
Woman injured after car crashes, catches fire near RDU
Teen who suffocated in van: 'Tell my mom I love her'
Hillside High drama team gets tips from an Oscar-nominee
Raleigh man among 3 arrested in Burlington game room robbery
More News