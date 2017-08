Cary Police are investigating after a person was shot on Wrenn Drive.It happened at the Cary Pines Apartments. The victim apparently managed to make it to a nearby business in the 1100 block of Kildaire Farm Road.It wasn't immediately clear how he got there, a town spokesperson said.The man was taken to a hospital. There's no word on the man's condition.There's a heavy police presence at the scene.This is a developing story. Check back for updates.