Cary police make arrest in string of home break-ins

The Cary Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a string of burglaries while continuing to seek additional suspects.Police say Julian Anthony Belton Jr., 24, of Durham, has been arrested for 11 counts of felony breaking and entering regarding a string of burglaries in western parts of Cary.Police are seeking the public's help in locating two additional Durham suspects: 22-year-old Arthur Tanaka Dzikiti and 25-year-old Daron Diamante Cameron.Both suspects are wanted on multiple felony charges in connection to burglaries in Cary.Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Cary Police Department at (919) 469-4012 or Cary Crime Stoppers at (919) 460-4636.