Cary police warn women of pickpocketers on the loose

CARY (WTVD) --Cary police are warning women to watch their purses and wallets after receiving reports of pickpocketing.
Police said six incidents have been reported since October, adding that all of the victims have been women.
During the crimes, one suspect distracts the victim while the other takes their wallet and purse.
So far, reports show the thefts happened at Harris Teeters and Krogers in Cary.
Police are compiling video evidence to see if the crimes are related.
---------------------
ABC11 has decided to slowly reduce the number of stories on the website that have a comments section. We believe very strongly that our audience should have an opportunity to discuss and debate events in our world, however, we have not been able to moderate the comments as well as we would like. Instead of hosting a platform that could allow a few loud and ugly voices to dominate a conversation, we want to encourage everyone to join us on our social media platforms and speak out there. Facebook: facebook.com/ABC11 Twitter: twitter.com/ABC11_WTVD