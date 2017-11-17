Cary police warn women of pickpocketers on the loose

Cary police are warning women to watch their purses and wallets after receiving reports of pickpocketing.

Police said six incidents have been reported since October, adding that all of the victims have been women.

During the crimes, one suspect distracts the victim while the other takes their wallet and purse.

So far, reports show the thefts happened at Harris Teeters and Krogers in Cary.

Police are compiling video evidence to see if the crimes are related.

