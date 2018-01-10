Cary transplant patient reunited with stolen tricycle

Toby Stacy, who just underwent a double lung transplant, had his therapy tricycle stolen recently.

CARY, NC (WTVD) --
A 15-year-old Cary boy is celebrating after he was reunited with his stolen tricycle Wednesday morning.

Toby Stacy, a patient recovering from a double-lung transplant, said his adult tricycle was taken when it placed outside, under a staircase next to his wheelchair.

READ MORE: 'It takes away some joy:' Tricycle stolen from young Cary transplant patient

According to Marsha Jackson, the teen's mother, officers found the trike on Grande Heights Drive, which is about a mile away from their home.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

"The trike means more than just a bicycle," Jackson explained. "When we came here, we didn't know anybody. Jana, the lady who gave us the bike, she was one of the first people who reached out to us and said, 'What do you need?'"

For Toby, the tricycle is essential in helping him regain his strength and rebuild his stamina; he also suffers from cystic fibrosis.



"I can't run, so with a trike, I could do something that other people can do that's fast," he said. "It's not just me slowly walking being unable to run. I could ride like everyone else."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
theftwake county newstransplantchildren's healthCaryWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Cary teen marking first Christmas with life-saving gift of lungs
Cary rallies around teen who needs double lung transplant
Top Stories
Deadly head-on crash closes Old Stage Road in Wake County
What you need to know about Temporary Protected Status
Teacher arrested and handcuffed at school board meeting
1 killed in tractor-trailer wreck on I-95 in Johnston County
Mangled car shows mudslide devastation
Family traumatized after letting robbers use restroom
NCSU's Patterson Hall without water after thawing pipe bursts
Raleigh principal wins big on Wheel of Fortune!
Show More
HOA demands homeowners leave garage doors open
Teen reporting missing nearly 2 years after death was malnourished
Wired scammers money? You could be entitled to part of $586M
12-year-old girl dies from infection doctors misdiagnosed as flu
'It takes away some joy:' Tricycle stolen from transplant patient
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: This is the perfect weather for making 'ice marbles!'
PHOTOS: Snow dogs enjoying the first snowfall of the season
PHOTOS: Your images from the first snow of 2018
PHOTOS: Dozens killed as bus plunges off cliff in Peru
More Photos