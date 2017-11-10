Cary woman explains why she jumped from trooper's car

A Cary woman charged with DWI and assaulting an officer explained to ABC11 why she jumped from a North Carolina Highway Patrol trooper's car Friday.We spoke with 26-year-old Madison Garver after she bonded out of the Wake County jail. She was sporting a black eye.Garver told us she was assaulted by a state trooper who pulled her over overnight on Western Boulevard at the Beltline."I was like I don't deserve to go to jail. You didn't give me any answers as to why arrested. No communication basically. And I turned around, you know, to start walking to the car and he was like, 'Hey!' And he had a flashlight in his hand and he just punched me right in the face. The last thing I know is I'm down on the ground," Gaver said.But according to court documents, the trooper told a magistrate that she actually assaulted him twice, slipped out of handcuffs, and attempted to jump from his cruiser at 45 miles per hour.Garver said she did jump out of the cruiser and skinned her knees in the process.In addition to DWI and assault on an officer, Garver is charged with having an open container of alcohol in her car and speeding.It's not the first time Garver has been charged with DWI and assaulting an officer, and in that incident she was tazed.The case was later dropped along with more than a hundred cases when the deputy who made the arrest was accused of lying in another case.----------------------------------------------------------------------