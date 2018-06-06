An Australian woman is reminding others to be aware of their surroundings after she caught a man trying to film her while she was using a public restroom.Jane Beall, 23, said she was using a public bathroom at Burleigh Heads, Queenland, on Tuesday when she noticed a phone being slipped under the wall between her stall and the one next to her."I quickly left and told my friend who was waiting outside," Beall said in a Facebook post. "I went back in again and decided to film - in the hopes to have evidence and prove to myself I wasn't being paranoid."Bella then went inside of the stall, pressed record, and caught the phone poking in seconds later.Once the man saw Bella's phone, he pulled back.That's when Bella called police; while she was on the phone with officers, the man fled the bathroom and started sprinting away.Not letting him get away that easily, Bella and a friend followed the man while police were on the line.The suspect was described as a 40-year-old white man with a crew cut and gut.Police have yet to comment on an arrest but Beall said the whole experience had her sick to her stomach."Please be careful and aware of your surroundings - even if you think you're in the privacy of a toilet! It was by chance I saw him the first time and caught him on film the second time!"