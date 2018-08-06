CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Women steal 4 Yeti coolers in grab-and-go

$1,200 worth of Yeti coolers stolen

INDIANAPOLIS (WTVD) --
Surveillance cameras caught couple of brazen thieves in the act and police are still looking for the women seen stealing Yeti coolers.

Indianapolis police want information that could lead to the arrest of two women who stole more than $1,200 worth of Yeti coolers.

Investigators said the suspects snatched four of the coolers within three minutes.

They're seen on surveillance camera running away from a hardware store clutching the stolen goods.

A 24-year-old worker who tried to intervene in the parking lot got pepper sprayed.

She was treated at the scene by EMS workers.

Owner Pat Sullivan is determined to get the robbers off the street.

"We really want to catch them. Well one - the grab and go, it's a lot of money -- I mean it was about $1,200 worth of coolers but seeing somebody that would so easily, without any thought was able to just hurt somebody...you know - that's gotta be stopped," said Sullivan.
