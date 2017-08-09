CCSO rolls out home video visitation with jail detainees

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, North Carolina (WTVD) --The Cumberland County Detention Center has launched a new inmate web-based video visitation program.
However, the detention center already had video visitation in place. The system consisted of using a telephone handset and video monitor in visitation booths for the inmates; the existing equipment just needed to be connected to the internet.
It's how 7 and 8-year-old Megan and Mason Payne visit their dad, Jeffrey Payne who's locked up for a probation violation.
"Since he's been locked up, I've been struggling with my two kids," said Payne's wife, Crystal. "My son is autistic and has ADHD."
Crystal said she spends hours getting her two kids ready for a visit. But after learning about the program, she said it will give her more flexibility.
"It'll be so much easier," Payne said. "I have to get up give my son medicine in the morning...get him ready to come see him (his father), but it would be a lot easier to do that at home."
The system will allow family members and friends to schedule and conduct video visits with jail inmates using any suitable computer, tablet, or cell phone connected to the internet.
This method will expand available visitation hours and provide visitation to those unable to visit the facility in person.
The new visitation system gives the jail complete control of visits at all times with live monitoring, recording of all calls, and database access to visitation records.
"If we see anything inappropriate then that person's rights are turned off," said Lt. Sean Swain.
The system allows family and friends to participate in real-time video visits with an inmate from the comfort of their own home.
For visitors, the process works just like a phone call except that a computer with a webcam and Internet access is required.
The cost to the visitor is only $4.00 for a 10 minutes visit or $10.00 for a 25-minute visit which is typically less than a collect phone call.
Having this new system in place will allow the detention center to extend visitation hours and frequency of visits.
Walk-in and video visitation hours:
Monday
8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday & Wednesday
1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Thursday
6:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.
Friday
6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Saturday & Sunday
10:00 to 12:00 a.m.
Sheriff Wright said there is no cost to the jail or to taxpayers for the equipment or installation, and maintenance is covered by the jail inmate welfare fund.
The system is expected to greatly reduce overall personnel costs for the jail by making the visitation process simpler and safer for all involved.
The new system is open for operation; you can schedule a visit online.
All video visits must be scheduled at least one day in advance but not more than four days.
All visitors must be signed in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled visit start time.