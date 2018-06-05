Celebrities mourn the death of Kate Spade

LESLEY MESSER
When the news of Kate Spade's death broke on Tuesday, the shock and sadness from notables in Hollywood, the fashion community, and beyond were palpable.

Designer Kenneth Cole, Chelsea Clinton, and Lena Dunham were just a few of those who took to social media to share their memories of Spade and her colorful accessories.

"Kate Spade was more than a designer. She had a quirky visual language that captivated Bat Mitzvah girls and artists alike," Dunham wrote. "She was also a staple of NYC who spread goodwill. My heart breaks for her family. Thank you, Kate, from one of the millions you made feel beautiful."

Ivanka Trump, who, in addition to working in the White House, runs a fashion line of her own, and singer Josh Groban were two of many who encouraged people struggling with depression to seek help.

"Depression does not discriminate and comes without warning. RIP Kate Spade. Love to her family," Groban wrote, while also sharing the number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Spade, 55, was found dead in her New York City apartment on Tuesday morning; her death is being treated as an apparent suicide, police sources told ABC News.

Spade is survived by her husband of more than three decades, designer Andy Spade, and their 13-year-old daughter.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Amber Alert canceled: 7-month-old baby found safe, father arrested in NC
Raleigh native among victims in Arizona shooting spree
Designer Kate Spade found dead at 55
Massive mudslide shuts down highway in Bat Cave
Makeover: Miss America scraps swimsuit, evening gown competitions
Bill calls for armed teachers
Troubleshooter helps Cumberland County man get medical device
Fayetteville man arrested in 2006 rape case of 13-year-old
Show More
Doctor alerts woman on HGTV of lump on her throat
Trump cancels Eagles White House visit
Missing Asheville woman's car found in Wyoming engulfed in flames
New details tie suspect to 6 killings in Arizona; targets appear connected to divorce
FREE and $1 movies all summer long!
More News