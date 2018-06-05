Celebrities mourn the death of Kate Spade

When the news of Kate Spade's death broke on Tuesday, the shock and sadness from notables in Hollywood, the fashion community, and beyond were palpable.Designer Kenneth Cole, Chelsea Clinton, and Lena Dunham were just a few of those who took to social media to share their memories of Spade and her colorful accessories."Kate Spade was more than a designer. She had a quirky visual language that captivated Bat Mitzvah girls and artists alike," Dunham wrote. "She was also a staple of NYC who spread goodwill. My heart breaks for her family. Thank you, Kate, from one of the millions you made feel beautiful."Ivanka Trump, who, in addition to working in the White House, runs a fashion line of her own, and singer Josh Groban were two of many who encouraged people struggling with depression to seek help."Depression does not discriminate and comes without warning. RIP Kate Spade. Love to her family," Groban wrote, while also sharing the number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.Spade, 55, was found dead in her New York City apartment on Tuesday morning; her death is being treated as an apparent suicide, police sources told ABC News.Spade is survived by her husband of more than three decades, designer Andy Spade, and their 13-year-old daughter.