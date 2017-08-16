Chapel Hill Police: Man tried to abduct students from Franklin Street school

Chapel Hill Police arrested a suspect they say grabbed two students and tried to pull them over a fence at Montessori Academy on Franklin Street,Teachers quickly intervened, stopped the incident, and the man. Officers stopped the suspect a short distance from the school (near Walgreens) where he was placed under arrest.Richard Donnell Mangum, 48, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of simple assault, two misdemeanor counts of communicating threats, and two felony counts of child abductionThis is a developing story. Check back for updates.