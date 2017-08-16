Chapel Hill Police: Man tried to abduct students from Franklin Street school

Richard Donnell Mangum (Chapel Hill Police)

CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Chapel Hill Police arrested a suspect they say grabbed two students and tried to pull them over a fence at Montessori Academy on Franklin Street,

Teachers quickly intervened, stopped the incident, and the man. Officers stopped the suspect a short distance from the school (near Walgreens) where he was placed under arrest.

Richard Donnell Mangum, 48, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of simple assault, two misdemeanor counts of communicating threats, and two felony counts of child abduction

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
attempted abductionchapel hill newsChapel Hill
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Father accused of leaving his 5 children alone to work
4th person charged in destruction of Durham Confederate statue
Cumberland County on the lookout for 3 aggressive pit bulls
U.S. service member killed in Afghanistan
Who are the Workers World Party? And why Durham?
Permit for KKK cross burning atop Stone Mountain denied
Lawmakers slam Trump's defense of Charlottesville response
Confederate statues targeted in Wilmington
Show More
'Enough is enough:' Kimmel on Trump
Confederate statues' fate in wake of Charlottesville violence
NCAA meeting on alleged UNC infractions underway
Stolen dog ashes stolen returned, with apology note
Pack of wild dogs rip into family's SUV in Bellaire
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Protesters march in Durham, tear down Confederate statue
PHOTOS: Charlottesville Confederate monument protest
'Ninja Warrior' course a big hit in the Triangle
PHOTOS: Football camps open in the Triangle
More Photos