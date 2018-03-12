  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Charges against Raleigh man surprise neighbors who reported him to police

EMBED </>More Videos

Maurce Majette

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Complaints by neighbors about a Raleigh homeowner have resulted in charges against the man, but the charges are not what neighbors expected.

According to search warrants recently made public at the Wake County Justice Center, 49-year old Maurice Majette was first reported for running an unlicensed home business.

Raleigh police eventually became involved because of issues involving heavy traffic, speeding, and parking problems.

But they determined Majette was selling counterfeit apparel on the internet and called in investigators from the North Carolina Secretary of State's office.

They have since charged Majette with criminal use of a counterfeit trademark and inventory lists on search warrants show they seized hundreds of pairs of shoes - most branded Nike - along with other apparel.

Maurice Majette



"To find out it's not to do with drugs it's obviously a big relief on our part but the traffic with our kids is what we're really concerned about. The cars go super fast," neighbor Karl Beatty said.

ABC 11 went to Majette's door.

He answered and agreed to talk but not on camera.

He denied all the allegations and any involvement with counterfeit apparel.

But minutes after we left the house a car pulled up, parked on the street, a man got out and spent a few minutes inside Majette's home before leaving.

Another car showed up and did the same just a few minutes after that.

And a short time later the first man returned for a few minutes and left.

Beatty said, however, that's not the only kind of traffic neighbors noted.

"We see a UPS truck here two, three times a day sometimes," he told ABC11.

A state investigator even staked out a nearby barber shop and claims that a man driving Majette's car showed up while UPS was delivering packages of counterfeit goods and loaded them into Majette's car.

Omar Lucas, 32, has been charged along with Majette with criminal use of a counterfeit trademark.

According to the search warrants investigators have seized more than $70,000 in counterfeit goods in the investigation.

But that pales in comparison to the nearly half-million dollars' worth they claim was seized from a store Majette used to run in Raleigh called Messiah Fashions.

In court documents, state investigators say between 2007 and 2013 the counterfeit goods were seized during several raids on the business.

But they also note that in 2014, Majette suffered a "medical debilitation" that left him unable to stand trial and the charges were dropped.

Majette pointed out Monday that he is partially paralyzed on his right side.

When asked if he thought that would keep him from going to trial on the latest charges he said, "Yes."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
counterfeitnikeraleigh newsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
How much snow will we get?
Area school closings, delays, and early dismissals
How the snowfall is affecting road conditions
Nine dogs found dead near rural Wilson County roads
I-Team: Durham residents cry foul over neighborhood smell
Newborn baby mauled to death by family's wolf hybrid dog
Wake County bus driver charged after bus carrying 6 students overturns
VIDEO: Man breaks into animal shelter to steal gumballs
Show More
At least 49 killed after passenger jet catches fire after landing
Edgecombe County deputy killed during collision
What you need to know about area teams in the big dance
Man killed in Wake County shooting, suspect in custody
Current Triangle traffic
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Monday, March 12, 2018
Nine dogs found dead near rural Wilson County roads
What you need to know about area teams in the big dance
I-Team: Durham residents cry foul over neighborhood smell
More Video