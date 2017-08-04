Amanda LaRoque talks to daughter for first time since Honduran cocaine charges dropped. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/VXHZULLMK6 — Ed Crump (@EdCrumpABC11) August 4, 2017

The LaRoque's say case dismissed. They should be coming home as soon as they can get a flight.#ABC11 pic.twitter.com/5dr0ZqKZSg — Ed Crump (@EdCrumpABC11) August 4, 2017

ABC11 cut open our own safe can and this is what we found.

Amanda LaRoque in custody in Honduras.

Charges against a Raleigh woman accused of cocaine trafficking in Honduras have been dropped.The announcement came soon after it was revealed that a drug test showed the substance found in the "safe can" Amanda LaRoque had with her was not cocaine., LaRoque's nightmare began last weekend when she tried to board a plane to return to the United States after traveling to Honduras to look at property. She had a so-called "can safe" - a device designed to look like a soft-drink can used to hide valuables - in her luggage.When authorities searched it, white particles fell out that they suspected was cocaine, hence the testing of the material.Family members tell ABC11 LaRoque and her husband, who traveled to Honduras soon after her detainment, plan on leaving the country as soon as possible.The U.S. embassy in Honduras has been following the case along with North Carolina lawmakers including Sen. Thom Tillis and Congressman David Price.