Charges filed against Durham man in knife attack on cab driver

Rodrecus Lamar Canady (Durham Police Department)

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Durham Police have filed charges against a Durham man in connection with one of two recent attacks on cab drivers.

Rodrecus Lamar Canady, 32, is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury.

Canady is not in custody at this time.

RELATED: Police investigating after two taxi drivers stabbed in Durham over the weekend

Canady is wanted in an attack that happened April 14 in the 600 block of Burlington Avenue. A taxi driver for ABC Cab told officers he was driving his cab when a passenger in the back seat pulled a knife and took cash from him.

The taxi driver and passenger struggled inside the taxi and the taxi crashed into a phone pole.

One cab crashed into a pole as the driver tried to fend off his attacker.



The taxi driver was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

Canady already had active warrants for a probation violation and an embezzlement charge from his previous employer, police said.

Anyone with information about Canady's whereabouts is asked to call Cpl. M. Evans at (919) 560-4415, ext. 29308 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

Meanwhile, the cab driver in a second attack remains in the hospital, three days after he was attacked by a customer. The stabbing happened around 9 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Cornwallis Road and Weaver Street.

No one has been charged in that case.

That cabbie spoke exclusively to ABC11's Tim Pulliam on Wednesday.
