6 felony charges filed against ex-student accused of setting fire on UNC campus

A former student was taken into custody after a small device exploded, injuring a man.

CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Police have filed charges against 24-year-old Joshua Daniel Edwards, the ex-student accused of setting fire to the Davie Poplar tree on UNC-Chapell Hill's campus, injuring a professor.

READ MORE: Police ID suspect in UNC explosion


While Edwards has not been placed under arrested, police said arrest warrants have been filed for six felony charges.

Charges include:

  • Felony count of malicious use of explosives to inflict injury
  • Felony count of malicious use of explosives to damage property
  • Felony count of assembling a weapon of mass destruction
  • Felony count of setting fire to grass / grassland
  • Felony count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury
  • Felony count of "filing a false police report


A court date will be assigned when Edwards is formally charged.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Student Will Freeman said he saw Edwards sitting under the tree, on Thursday, moments before the fire started, adding that the suspect starting skipping away saying, "Yes, yes, yes" once flames were present.

EMBED More News Videos

Video courtesy Evan White/@EJWimages



"I was standing right there," Freeman said. "It burnt like alcohol or lighter fluid. So it was just there and gone really fast and he backed up and fell to the ground and just had some first- and second-degree burns."

Professor Dan Reichart sustained burns during the explosion but is expected to be okay.

PHOTOS: Man recovering moments after being burned



He was surprised over the weekend while recovering in the hospital.

READ MORE: UNC professor injured in explosion gets sweet surprise from hospital staff

The Davie Poplar tree, located in McCorkle Place, marks the spot where, as legend has it, Revolutionary War General William R. Davie selected the site for the University.

The tree has been struck by lightning and survived several hurricanes, school officials said.

Officials estimate the tree sustained at least $100 worth of damage, but school officials said damages are superficial.

"I'm confident the tree will be fine," said Tom Bythell, University Arborist.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
explosionuncchapel hill newsfireChapel HillOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Father facing child abuse charges involving 8-week-old
The secret behind meth houses in North Carolina
18-month-old among Texas church shooting victims
NC State police investigating referee incident at game
Texas church shooting: What we know about alleged gunman
More about the Texas church shooting victims
New changes to curbside collection in Cary
Fuquay-Varina police search for break-in suspects
Show More
New tropical depression forms in the central Atlantic
Woman killed after shots were fired through the front door
Charlotte police officer walks in on armed robbery underway
Trump says Texas church mass shooting not a 'guns situation'
Elderly man mauled, killed by his dogs in North Carolina
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Man injured following explosion on UNC campus
PHOTOS: Triangle pets prep for howling Halloween
WakeMed volunteers make Halloween costumes for NICU babies
PHOTOS: Explore 50 years of Ebony fashion at the NC Art Museum
More Photos