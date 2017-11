Felony count of malicious use of explosives to inflict injury

Felony count of malicious use of explosives to damage property

Felony count of assembling a weapon of mass destruction

Felony count of setting fire to grass / grassland

Felony count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury

Felony count of "filing a false police report

Police have filed charges against 24-year-old Joshua Daniel Edwards, the ex-student accused of setting fire to the Davie Poplar tree on UNC-Chapell Hill's campus, injuring a professor.While Edwards has not been placed under arrested, police said arrest warrants have been filed for six felony charges.Charges include:A court date will be assigned when Edwards is formally charged.Student Will Freeman said he saw Edwards sitting under the tree, on Thursday, moments before the fire started, adding that the suspect starting skipping away saying, "Yes, yes, yes" once flames were present."I was standing right there," Freeman said. "It burnt like alcohol or lighter fluid. So it was just there and gone really fast and he backed up and fell to the ground and just had some first- and second-degree burns."Professor Dan Reichart sustained burns during the explosion but is expected to be okay.He was surprised over the weekend while recovering in the hospital.The Davie Poplar tree, located in McCorkle Place, marks the spot where, as legend has it, Revolutionary War General William R. Davie selected the site for the University.The tree has been struck by lightning and survived several hurricanes , school officials said.Officials estimate the tree sustained at least $100 worth of damage, but school officials said damages are superficial."I'm confident the tree will be fine," said Tom Bythell, University Arborist.