CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina (WTVD) --Police have filed charges against 24-year-old Joshua Daniel Edwards, the ex-student accused of setting fire to the Davie Poplar tree on UNC-Chapell Hill's campus, injuring a professor.
READ MORE: Police ID suspect in UNC explosion
While Edwards has not been placed under arrested, police said arrest warrants have been filed for six felony charges.
Charges include:
- Felony count of malicious use of explosives to inflict injury
- Felony count of malicious use of explosives to damage property
- Felony count of assembling a weapon of mass destruction
- Felony count of setting fire to grass / grassland
- Felony count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury
- Felony count of "filing a false police report
A court date will be assigned when Edwards is formally charged.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Student Will Freeman said he saw Edwards sitting under the tree, on Thursday, moments before the fire started, adding that the suspect starting skipping away saying, "Yes, yes, yes" once flames were present.
"I was standing right there," Freeman said. "It burnt like alcohol or lighter fluid. So it was just there and gone really fast and he backed up and fell to the ground and just had some first- and second-degree burns."
Professor Dan Reichart sustained burns during the explosion but is expected to be okay.
PHOTOS: Man recovering moments after being burned
He was surprised over the weekend while recovering in the hospital.
READ MORE: UNC professor injured in explosion gets sweet surprise from hospital staff
The Davie Poplar tree, located in McCorkle Place, marks the spot where, as legend has it, Revolutionary War General William R. Davie selected the site for the University.
The tree has been struck by lightning and survived several hurricanes, school officials said.
Officials estimate the tree sustained at least $100 worth of damage, but school officials said damages are superficial.
"I'm confident the tree will be fine," said Tom Bythell, University Arborist.