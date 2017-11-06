Charlotte police officer walks in on armed robbery underway

(Photo/Shutterstock)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. --
A Charlotte police officer walked in on an armed robbery in progress at a gas station and placed the gunman under arrest.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police detectives said Sunday they charged 39-year-old Ronald Lynch Jr. with the stickup at the Circle K gas station.

Police say the officer walked into the business around 5 a.m. Sunday and was met by a clerk hustling out of an officer who said the armed man was in the back room.

The officer called for backup and yelled at the suspect to come out and surrender. He did, and was taken into custody.
