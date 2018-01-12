Charlotte suspect killed, officer wounded in shootout at police HQ

The scene late Thursday after a Charlotte police officer and at least one other person were shot outside police headquarters. (WSOC)

CHARLOTTE, NC (WTVD) --
Police sources told ABC affiliate WSOC that a man being investigated for Thursday's homicide on Carlyle Drive that prompted an Amber Alert was killed during a shootout outside Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Headquarters.

Jonathan Bennett was wanted after being accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend and mother of his 2-month-old daughter.

Bennett, 23, was taken to the hospital and reportedly died from his injuries.

Jonathan Bennett



A TV crew from WSOC was outside Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Headquarters in uptown Charlotte as shots were fired.

Reporter DaShawn Brown said she was getting ready for her live shot around 10:45 p.m. Thursday from CMPD Headquarters when she heard about 12 shots fired.

Sources said that a female officer was shot in the leg and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.



Brown said she saw officers hustle and she ducked for cover, and then officers surrounded a body.

The headquarters is surrounded by officers and East Trade Street is blocked off.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
