Charlotte suspect killed, officer wounded in shootout at police HQ

CHARLOTTE, NC (WTVD) --Police sources told ABC affiliate WSOC that a man being investigated for Thursday's homicide on Carlyle Drive that prompted an Amber Alert was killed during a shootout outside Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Headquarters.
Jonathan Bennett was wanted after being accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend and mother of his 2-month-old daughter.
Bennett, 23, was taken to the hospital and reportedly died from his injuries.
A TV crew from WSOC was outside Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Headquarters in uptown Charlotte as shots were fired.
Reporter DaShawn Brown said she was getting ready for her live shot around 10:45 p.m. Thursday from CMPD Headquarters when she heard about 12 shots fired.
Sources said that a female officer was shot in the leg and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Warning... semi Graphic.... Pic taken seconds after the shootout pic.twitter.com/Fsz60Q2FMM— Corey Gensler (@CoreyWSOC9) January 12, 2018
Brown said she saw officers hustle and she ducked for cover, and then officers surrounded a body.
The headquarters is surrounded by officers and East Trade Street is blocked off.
