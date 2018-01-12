Charlotte suspect killed, officer wounded in shootout at police HQ

Jonathan Bennett

Warning... semi Graphic.... Pic taken seconds after the shootout pic.twitter.com/Fsz60Q2FMM — Corey Gensler (@CoreyWSOC9) January 12, 2018

Police sources told ABC affiliatethat a man being investigated for Thursday's homicide on Carlyle Drive that prompted an Amber Alert was killed during a shootout outside Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Headquarters.Jonathan Bennett was wanted afterand mother of his 2-month-old daughter.Bennett, 23, was taken to the hospital and reportedly died from his injuries.A TV crew from WSOC was outside Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Headquarters in uptown Charlotte as shots were fired.Reporter DaShawn Brown said she was getting ready for her live shot around 10:45 p.m. Thursday from CMPD Headquarters when she heard about 12 shots fired.Sources said that a female officer was shot in the leg and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.Brown said she saw officers hustle and she ducked for cover, and then officers surrounded a body.The headquarters is surrounded by officers and East Trade Street is blocked off.This is a developing story. Check back for updates.