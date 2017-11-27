Three shot in Harnett County, police chase ends in Cumberland County

ERWIN, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A triple shooting in a Harnett County town resulted in police chasing a vehicle into Cumberland County on Monday night.

Three people were shot in Erwin at West M and 15th streets, Police Chief Jonathan Johnson told ABC11.

The victims' conditions were not immediately known.

Erwin police officers chased the suspect vehicle into Fayetteville.

The suspect hit one of the Erwin PD's patrol cars before finally being stopped.

Johnson said the suspect threw a gun out and then was taken into custody.

No other details were immediately available.

The case remains under investigation.
