Chatham County youth center director charged after allegedly stealing funds

Loleta McCrimmon (Credit: Chatham County Sheriff's Office)

CHATHAM COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --
Chatham County deputies have charged a woman after she allegedly stole funds from a youth center.

In January, the Chatham County Sheriff's Office began investigating reports of money missing from Sprott Youth Center's financial accounts.

The Sprott Youth Center is located in Moncure and "promotes the development of the youth and other persons of the Moncure and surrounding communities, to include but not limited to academics, health education, athletics, and fellowship activities," according to its official webpage.

Deputies have since charged Loleta McCrimmon, 50, of Sanford, with felony larceny by employee in connection with the missing funds.

McCrimmon was acting as Executive Director of Sprott Youth Center during the time the funds went missing, between September and December 2017.

As Executive Director, McCrimmon was responsible for collecting and depositing money as well as afterschool care.

She was assigned a $500 unsecured bond and is scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on April 23.
