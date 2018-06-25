Child, 3 adults injured in head-on crash in Raleigh

EMBED </>More Videos

Four people, including a child, were injured during a head-on crash in Raleigh Sunday night. (shutter stock )

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Four people, including a child, were injured during a head-on crash in Raleigh Sunday night.

According to Raleigh police, the incident happened just before 11 p.m. on Sunnybrook Road at Woodmeadow Parkway.

Details surrounding the incident are limited; however, officers said two vehicles hit head-on.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABCinjuries App

All four were taken to WakeMed with injuries. Three, including the child, sustained non-life-threatening injuries, the fourth sustained serious injuries.

Police did not release the names of the victims or comment on if charges would be filed.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crashraleigh newschild injuredRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Wilson teen honored at BET Awards for solo school walkout
Woman calls cops on 8-year-old selling water near park
All Toys 'R' Us stores to close Friday
'Bathroom bill' fight returns to a North Carolina courtroom
1 killed after pickup truck slams into car in Cumberland County
1 dead, 6 others shot at birthday party at Sanford Latin Dance Studio
Street dedicated to Edgecombe Co. deputy who was killed in March
Rocky Mount police officer killed in car crash while on duty
Show More
Program in coastal NC encourages landlords to rent to homeless people
Man dies trying to save his dog at NC waterfall
Pink Lemonade Challenge raises money to fight cancer
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Trump Administration says it knows location of all children separated from families
More News