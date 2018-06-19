China says new tariffs are an act of 'blackmail'

KAIJING XIAO
BEIJING --
China's Commerce Ministry on Tuesday criticized President Trump's latest threat of tariffs, calling it an "act of extreme pressure and blackmail."

Trump on Monday threatened to impose additional tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods following an announcement last week that he would seek to slap a 25 percent tariff on $50 billion in Chinese imports to the U.S.

"If the United States loses its rationality and unveils another list of Chinese products for additional tariffs, China will have no choice but to take comprehensive measures combining quantitative and qualitative ones to resolutely strike back," the ministry said in a statement.

Trump said the tariffs were "essential to preventing further unfair transfers of American technology and intellectual property to China, which will protect American jobs."

He added, "After the legal process is complete, these tariffs will go into effect if China refuses to change its practices, and also if it insists on going forward with the new tariffs that it has recently announced."

Beijing responded to Trump's announcement last week by applying tariffs to 659 U.S. products, including agricultural products, cars and marine products.

Companies like Apple are worried China could cause delays in supply chains and increase scrutiny of products under the guise of national security concerns, The New York Times reported.

Ford Motor is already facing delays at Chinese ports, according to Reuters.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
3 dead after being pulled from pool at Durham apartment complex
Fayetteville police: 'Dangerous' suspect flees custody before booking
VIRAL: Woman finds maggots in jerk chicken dish from FL restaurant
Man steals truck by driving through glass doors of dealership
Sheriff: Deputy sexually assaulted child, threatened mom with deportation
US 70 stretch in Durham reopens after person in car shot
Man working on Wake County home critical after wasp stings
VIDEO: ER doctor seen mocking, cursing at patient suspended
Show More
Roadside service: Trooper delivers baby on busy Raleigh road
Summer camps shift gears to keep kids safe as temps soar
I-Team: Army bans CBD Oil after rash of ER visits at Fort Bragg
Wake County commissioners OK purchase of old golf course
13 people injured after Go Raleigh bus collides with pickup
More News