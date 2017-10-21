Cigarette ashes cause fire at Durham home

(FILE) Cigarette at an ashtray.

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A home in Durham, North Carolina was heavily damaged by smoke after cigarette ashes fell onto a bed, according to fire officials.

Officials said that they received a call from a neighbor at about 11:03 p.m. on Friday.

After searching for the smoke, firefighters noticed that it was coming from a house located at 1015 Burch Avenue.

Officials said that the cause of the fire was from the cigarette ashes.

The person in the house was not able to put out the fire on time. The fire caused heavy smoke and severe damage to the room.

The person in the home was not injured.
