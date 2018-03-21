Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud

A worker at Clayton Animal Hospital is accused by authorities of using the credit cards of pet owners - and the animal hospital owner - to spend thousands of dollars online.Clayton police said 30-year-old Jennifer Nicole Meadows, of Grovewood Drive in Clayton, is charged with 15 counts of obtaining property by false pretense and identity theft after she used credit cards from at least 15 different people.Investigators say she made more than 200 fraudulent online credit card purchases worth $11,760 during nearly a month. According to police, the purchases were made on Amazon.com and included Coach purses and a Star Wars Chewbacca figure.Police arrested Meadows at her home Tuesday.She's being held in the Johnston County jail under a $350,000 bond. Online records didn't say whether she has an attorney.Clayton Police say there may be other victims. Anyone who may be a client of Clayton Animal Hospital on US 70 Business in Clayton and may suspect suspicious credit card charges, please contact Clayton Police Detective Patrick Millar at (919) 550-5341.