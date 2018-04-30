Clayton police are looking to identify a man accused of exposing himself to Dollar General shoppers last week, as well as shoppers at Cato Fashions last month.Around 6 p.m. last Friday, police responded to reports of a man walking around with his genitals exposed to shoppers at the Dollar General located east of Lowes Foods in the shopping center at 11665 U.S. 70 Business.The suspect was described as a black man, about 5-foot-10-inches tall, with a slim build. He had facial hair and wore gray pants, a gray shirt and a baseball hat.The suspect matches the description of another similar incident in the same shopping center.That incident happened March 30 inside Cato Fashions.Anyone with information is asked to call the Clayton Police Department at 919-553-4611.