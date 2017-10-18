Clayton Police nab 19 in town's biggest ever drug bust

In the biggest drug operation in department history, Clayton Police put 19 people behind bars Wednesday after a series of early morning raids."Operation Hailstorm" required three months of undercover investigation involving more than 30 officers and close coordination with the Johnston County Sheriff's Office and Selma and Smithfield Police Departments.The coordinated sweep took down drug traffickers and rid the streets of cocaine, heroin, marijuana, drug money, and guns, police said."The streets are going to be a lot quieter this weekend," said Clayton Police Chief Blair Myhand, who said these suspects were responsible for pushing a huge amount of drugs."These dealers have polluted this community and, frankly, have polluted many communities throughout Johnston County and the region," Myhand added. "Hopefully, they got the message that dealing drugs in the Town of Clayton is not acceptable. I simply have zero tolerance for illegal drugs."Clayton Police served warrants on 20 individuals without incident and transferred the suspects to Johnston County Detention Center. All have Clayton addresses.In total, the magistrates levied more than $2.6 million in secure bonds.In total, "Operation Hailstorm" uncovered evidence implicating 27 suspects, and Clayton Police scratched more than half of those names off the wanted list Wednesday. The department said it will continue to work with other law enforcement agencies to round up the remaining nine.Following are those arrested and the charge(s) they face:Charges: 1 count of Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver Sch. VI CSBond: $15,000.00Charges: 1 count Obtain Property False Pretense4 counts of Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Marijuana4 counts of Sell Marijuana4 counts of Deliver MarijuanaBond: $220,000.00Charges: 2 counts of Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver Marijuana2 counts of Maintaining Vehicle/Dwelling/PlaceBond: $60,000.00Charges: 1 count of Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver Sch. VI CSBond: $20,000.00Charges: 1 count Obtain Property False Pretense3 counts of Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Marijuana3 counts of Sell Marijuana3 counts of Deliver MarijuanaBond: $180,000.00Charges: 1 count of Conspire Sell/Deliver Cocaine1 count of Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling/Place3 counts of Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Marijuana3 counts of Sell Marijuana; 3 counts of Deliver MarijuanaBond: $110,000.00Charges:4 counts of Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Marijuana4 counts of Sell MarijuanaCharges: 1 count of Sell Cocaine1 count of Deliver Cocaine1 count of Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine2 counts of Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Marijuana2 counts of Sell Marijuana2 counts of Deliver MarijuanaBond: $140,000.00Charges: 1 count of Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling/Place3 counts of Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Marijuana3 counts of Sell Marijuana3 counts of Deliver MarijuanaBond: $130,000.00Charges: 1 count of Conspire Sell/Deliver Cocaine2 counts of Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine2 counts of Sell/Deliver Cocaine3 counts of Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Marijuana3 counts of Sell/Deliver Marijuana3 counts of Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver MarijuanaBond: $290,000.00Charges: 1 counts of Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Marijuana1 counts of Sell/Deliver Marijuana1 counts of Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver MarijuanaBond: $50,000.00Charges: 10 counts of Trafficking Opium or Heroin1 count of Conspiracy to Traffic Opium/Heroin1 count of Conspire to Sell/Deliver Cocaine8 counts of Sell/Deliver/Possess Controlled Substance within 1000 feet of a schoolBond: 1,000,000.00Charges: 2 counts of Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Marijuana2 counts of Sell Marijuana2 counts of Deliver MarijuanaBond: $80,000.00Charges: 2 counts of sell/DELIVER Marijuana2 counts of Sell Marijuana2 counts of Deliver3 counts of Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine3 Sell Cocaine3 counts of Deliver Cocaine1 count of Conspiracy to sell Cocaine1 count of Conspiracy to sell MarijuanaBond: $220,000.00Charges: 1 count of Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine1 count of Sell/Deliver Cocaine1 count of Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver CocaineBond: $100,000.00Charges: 1 count of Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Marijuana1 count of Conspiracy to Sell/ Deliver Marijuana1 count of Possession of Drug ParaphernaliaBond: $25,000.00Charges: 3 counts of Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Marijuana3 counts of Sell/Deliver Marijuana3 counts of Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling/PlaceBond: $120,000.00Charges: 2 counts of Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine1 count of Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Marijuana2 counts of Maintaining Vehicle/Dwelling/Place1 count of Sell Cocaine1 count of Conspiracy to Sell CocaineBond: $60,000.00Charges: 2 counts of Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine1 count of Sell Cocaine1 count of Deliver1 count of Maintaining/Vehicle/Dwelling/Place1 count of Possession of Drug ParaphernaliaBond: $180,000.00