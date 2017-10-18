Clayton Police nab 19 in town's biggest ever drug bust

CLAYTON, North Carolina (WTVD) --In the biggest drug operation in department history, Clayton Police put 19 people behind bars Wednesday after a series of early morning raids.
"Operation Hailstorm" required three months of undercover investigation involving more than 30 officers and close coordination with the Johnston County Sheriff's Office and Selma and Smithfield Police Departments.
The coordinated sweep took down drug traffickers and rid the streets of cocaine, heroin, marijuana, drug money, and guns, police said.
"The streets are going to be a lot quieter this weekend," said Clayton Police Chief Blair Myhand, who said these suspects were responsible for pushing a huge amount of drugs.
"These dealers have polluted this community and, frankly, have polluted many communities throughout Johnston County and the region," Myhand added. "Hopefully, they got the message that dealing drugs in the Town of Clayton is not acceptable. I simply have zero tolerance for illegal drugs."
Clayton Police served warrants on 20 individuals without incident and transferred the suspects to Johnston County Detention Center. All have Clayton addresses.
In total, the magistrates levied more than $2.6 million in secure bonds.
In total, "Operation Hailstorm" uncovered evidence implicating 27 suspects, and Clayton Police scratched more than half of those names off the wanted list Wednesday. The department said it will continue to work with other law enforcement agencies to round up the remaining nine.
Following are those arrested and the charge(s) they face:
Timothy Leon Horton, 52
Charges: 1 count of Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver Sch. VI CS
Bond: $15,000.00
Cedveon Raheem Rouse, 22
Charges: 1 count Obtain Property False Pretense
4 counts of Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Marijuana
4 counts of Sell Marijuana
4 counts of Deliver Marijuana
Bond: $220,000.00
Amy Gray Oneal, 37
Charges: 2 counts of Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver Marijuana
2 counts of Maintaining Vehicle/Dwelling/Place
Bond: $60,000.00
Darius Hikeen Ray, 21
Charges: 1 count of Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver Sch. VI CS
Bond: $20,000.00
Joshua Shane Mitchell, 21
Charges: 1 count Obtain Property False Pretense
3 counts of Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Marijuana
3 counts of Sell Marijuana
3 counts of Deliver Marijuana
Bond: $180,000.00
Kenneth Ray Powell, 32
Charges: 1 count of Conspire Sell/Deliver Cocaine
1 count of Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling/Place
3 counts of Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Marijuana
3 counts of Sell Marijuana; 3 counts of Deliver Marijuana
Bond: $110,000.00
Michael Joseph Vrabel, 21
Charges:
4 counts of Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Marijuana
4 counts of Sell Marijuana
Satchel Tobias Needham, 20
Charges: 1 count of Sell Cocaine
1 count of Deliver Cocaine
1 count of Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine
2 counts of Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Marijuana
2 counts of Sell Marijuana
2 counts of Deliver Marijuana
Bond: $140,000.00
Thurman Keith Ward II, 44
Charges: 1 count of Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling/Place
3 counts of Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Marijuana
3 counts of Sell Marijuana
3 counts of Deliver Marijuana
Bond: $130,000.00
Rodney Alonzo Williams Jr., 31
Charges: 1 count of Conspire Sell/Deliver Cocaine
2 counts of Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine
2 counts of Sell/Deliver Cocaine
3 counts of Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Marijuana
3 counts of Sell/Deliver Marijuana
3 counts of Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver Marijuana
Bond: $290,000.00
Albino Zamora, 17
Charges: 1 counts of Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Marijuana
1 counts of Sell/Deliver Marijuana
1 counts of Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver Marijuana
Bond: $50,000.00
Michael Travis Pearson, 57
Charges: 10 counts of Trafficking Opium or Heroin
1 count of Conspiracy to Traffic Opium/Heroin
1 count of Conspire to Sell/Deliver Cocaine
8 counts of Sell/Deliver/Possess Controlled Substance within 1000 feet of a school
Bond: 1,000,000.00
Bryan Lamont Barbour, 43
Charges: 2 counts of Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Marijuana
2 counts of Sell Marijuana
2 counts of Deliver Marijuana
Bond: $80,000.00
Gregory Marshal Hinton, 47
Charges: 2 counts of sell/DELIVER Marijuana
2 counts of Sell Marijuana
2 counts of Deliver
3 counts of Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine
3 Sell Cocaine
3 counts of Deliver Cocaine
1 count of Conspiracy to sell Cocaine
1 count of Conspiracy to sell Marijuana
Bond: $220,000.00
Joseph Archie Barbour Jr., 58
Charges: 1 count of Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine
1 count of Sell/Deliver Cocaine
1 count of Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver Cocaine
Bond: $100,000.00
Tafari Linley Streeks, 21
Charges: 1 count of Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Marijuana
1 count of Conspiracy to Sell/ Deliver Marijuana
1 count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Bond: $25,000.00
Marcus Deontoine Best, 39
Charges: 3 counts of Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Marijuana
3 counts of Sell/Deliver Marijuana
3 counts of Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling/Place
Bond: $120,000.00
Dean Leroy Martin, 30
Charges: 2 counts of Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine
1 count of Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Marijuana
2 counts of Maintaining Vehicle/Dwelling/Place
1 count of Sell Cocaine
1 count of Conspiracy to Sell Cocaine
Bond: $60,000.00
Louis Smith, 61
Charges: 2 counts of Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine
1 count of Sell Cocaine
1 count of Deliver
1 count of Maintaining/Vehicle/Dwelling/Place
1 count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Bond: $180,000.00