Close to 700 Duke Energy customers are without power Saturday morning after a crash in Durham.According to officials, a vehicle hit a utility pole while exiting US-70 onto NC-98 around 1 a.m.Right now, multiple power outages have been reported along Holloway Street near US-70, including some businesses.Authorities advise drivers to be cautious going through that area.Officials estimate power to be restored around 12 p.m.