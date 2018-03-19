  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

College student goes missing on school trip to Bermuda: Police

MARK OSBORNE
Bermuda police are searching for a 19-year-old American college student who went missing on a trip to the country over the weekend.

Mark Dombroski, who is a freshman student at St. Joseph's University in Philadelphia, was traveling to Bermuda as part of the college's rugby team.

According to police, he was last seen at The Dog House bar on Front Street in Hamilton on midnight Sunday, and was supposed to leave with the team that day.

Dombroski is a native of Delaware, according to Philadelphia ABC station WPVI.

He is described as 6 feet tall with short blonde hair, and was last seen wearing a green T-shirt, khaki pants and black shoes.

Dombroski was part of the St. Joe's rugby team competing in the Ariel Re Bermuda International 7's Tournament the past week. U.S. colleges, including Notre Dame, Kutztown University, Ohio State and Ithaca College, took part in the tournament.

Bermuda Rugby is offering $1,000 for information on Dombroski's whereabouts, WPVI reported.

ABC News' Will Gretsky contributed to this report.

