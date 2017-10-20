COMMUNITY & EVENTS

125 become U.S. citizens during naturalization ceremony

125 people become US citizens in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Gladys Pietersz-Verschoor placed her hand over her heart while the National Anthem was sung at the Raleigh Convention Center. Her life changed Friday. She became a US citizen.

"My husband is American, my daughters are American so it's like becoming one of the whole family," Pietersz-Verschoor said, adding, "And this is an awesome country too."

The native of Curaao was among 125 people from 49 countries who became U.S. citizens during a naturalization ceremony at the Raleigh Convention Center. It was held during the International Festival, which runs through Sunday.

Speakers at the event said the immigrants went through a rigorous process and were investigated.

For more info: www.internationalfestival.org
Raleigh
