COMMUNITY & EVENTS

2018 spring Dogwood Festival underway in Fayetteville

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC11 is a proud sponsor of the Dogwood Festival.

By
FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
Fayetteville's unofficial spring kickoff festival is underway. ABC 11 is a proud sponsor of the Dogwood Festival.

For 36 years, the festival has been a part of the Fayetteville community. The opening event is the Cork & Fork, which is essentially food and wine sampling.

"Fayetteville is absolutely beautiful in bloom and we have now blossomed into what we are today, which is now a traditional big weekend event," Dogwood Festival executive director Carrie King said. "We estimate our attendance is somewhere between 200,000 to 250,000."

Organizers said the festival is growing by leaps and bounds. Most recently, it has been recognized as event of the year in the southeast.

"Out of eight states in the southeast, they chose the Fayetteville Dogwood Festival as the best and we are so proud of that title," said King.

There will be plenty of food, shopping, live music and fun.

"We have a second stage on Green Street that's programmed with local artists," King said. "There will be a carnival with games and rides. We'll have bounce houses, too."

The highly-anticipated attraction will face parking challenges this year because the city is planning to enforce parking rates. Organizers said that shouldn't stop attendees from coming out.

"This event is the rite of passage for this community. We love the fact that we make memories for families all over Cumberland County and the surrounding area," King said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsdogwood festivalFayettevillecumberland county newsFayettevilleCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Poster for Elvis North Carolina show sells for over $42,000
Thousands come out for annual Walk to Defeat ALS
21st Annual Community Dinner this Sunday at McDougle School in Carrboro
19th annual Walk to Defeat ALS returns to Raleigh today
More Community & Events
Top Stories
'Tragic accident' in Outer Banks after wave sweeps child away
Ex-reality TV star says Wake County teacher's assistant injured her son
One confirmed dead in Hyco Lake boating incident
Pastor who lost wife in fatal attack, burned home testifies in court
Gabi's Grounds: Raleigh GoFundMe going viral
Raleigh police seek public's help identifying, locating man accused of tasing employee, robbing store
Two Triangle hospitals get lowered grades in new national report
Dog-less days of summer: No pups allowed at newly opened Hope Mills Lake
Show More
TIMELINE: How Meek Mill ended up in jail and then 76ers game
15-year-old charged in crash that killed 2 Cumberland Co. teens
Fire kills 2 goats at barn that was also operating as daycare
NC woman charged with faking cancer for 8 years
Durham man at bottom of donor list; advertises need for new kidney
More News