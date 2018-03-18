COMMUNITY & EVENTS

9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon

EMBED </>More Videos

Thousands came out to run in North Carolina's biggest marathon. The 26.2-mile long race featured a half-marathon too. (WTVD)

By
CARY, N.C. (WTVD) --
The American flag swayed over a black inflated finish line. Music fills the air in Cary as half-marathon and full marathon runners cross. An announcer calls out runners numbers and times. No doubt a sigh of relief is exhaled with the completion of a race.

Some of the over four thousand racers will qualify for the Boston Marathon.

A crowd of upwards of six thousand spectators and volunteers cheer on those competing.



Race director Kalen Yahyapour was among those cheering.

"This is so good feeling for them! I'm so glad to be here cheering for them," Yahyapour said.

100% of proceeds raised will be donated to charities.

So far, nearly $800,000 has been raised, putting the race on track to raise one million dollars by 2019.

ABC 11 Together is a proud sponsor of the All Scripts Tobacco Road Marathon and featured Half-Marathon.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsmarathonsCary
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Operation Medicine Drop
St. Patrick's Day Parade draws thousands to downtown Raleigh
Lake Gaston mourns, joins together for Alford family
Saint Patrick's Day events in the Triangle-area
More Community & Events
Top Stories
More Snow? Seriously?
UNC upset by Texas A&M, 86-65
Deputies investigate after body found in Wake County
Operation Medicine Drop
St. Augustine University student injured in SC shooting
Police: Naked man pulled from Little River in Spring Lake
FIU to hold moment of silence honoring bridge collapse victims
Russia lures voters to the polls with free iPhones, cars
Show More
All 6 victims of Miami bridge collapse identified
'The president is not going to fire him,' says Senate Republican of Mueller
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Wake Co. teens prepare for national rally against gun violence
Wilson man charged with murder in fatal stabbing
More News
Top Video
More Snow? Seriously?
UNC upset by Texas A&M, 86-65
UNC upset by Texas A&M
Wake Co. teens prepare for national rally against gun violence
More Video