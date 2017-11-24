A Dickens Holiday rings in Fayetteville Christmas cheer

Local vendors selling a wide variety of custom items #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/gi4dBobQey — Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) November 24, 2017

7-year-old Aubrey Hammond is taking a picture with Father Christmas. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/kzchhb5Ksb — Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) November 24, 2017

We're about a month out from Christmas and already, Fayetteville is launching the holiday season with its annual Dickens Holiday festival.On Hay Street, the music is festive, the costumes are Victorian and there's a chance you'll find a Christmas character or two."It's loads of fun, great for the family and always something to do," said Melinda Hammond, who is attending this year. "We rode the horse and went to see the gingerbread houses. All the fun things."Downtown Fayetteville transformed into a Victorian Christmas wonderland. Organizer Deborah Mintz helped bring the mission to life."People were investing in shops. We said the arts can help solve the problem of bringing shoppers downtown on the biggest shopping day of the year and that's what we did," Mintz said. "We have been so successful."Mintz said that throughout the day, this event attracts more than 10,000 people; it's something that's' sure to promote shopping local.Between horse and carriage rides, dozens of vendor booths and shops lining Hay Street, this event brings shoppers from far and wide. Some say it's an official ringing-in of the Christmas holiday for Fayetteville.As for preparations, it takes a team to put this on. More than 100 volunteers lent a helping hand to make this possible. Mintz thanked the community for its ongoing support."It takes a lot of heart from the community itself to say please come to downtown Fayetteville and share the spirit of the holidays with us," Mintz said.