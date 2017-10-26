A Shopping Spree offers jump start on holiday gift buying

ABC11 TOGETHER

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
The Junior League of Raleigh's A Shopping Spree has been a holiday tradition for more than 30 years. The annual four-day shopping fundraiser showcases regional and national exhibitors, featuring home decor, unique gifts, and holiday merchandise.

A Shopping Spree runs from November 2 through November 5 at the Raleigh Convention Center.
General Admission Times
Thursday, November 2 - 11am-7pm
Friday, November 3 - 9am-7pm
Saturday, November 4 - 9am-6pm
Sunday, November 5 - 10am - 5pm

Admission is $10 or 4 for $30

