A Shopping Spree offers jump start on holiday gift buying

TheA Shopping Spree has been a holiday tradition for more than 30 years. The annual four-day shopping fundraiser showcases regional and national exhibitors, featuring home decor, unique gifts, and holiday merchandise.A Shopping Spree runs from November 2 through November 5 at the Raleigh Convention Center.Thursday, November 2 - 11am-7pmFriday, November 3 - 9am-7pmSaturday, November 4 - 9am-6pmSunday, November 5 - 10am - 5pmAdmission is $10 or 4 for $30